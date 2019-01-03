Islamic-Christian organization blasts plan to silence muezzin

Islamic-Christian Council for Support of Al-Quds says Israeli plan to prevent call to prayer in Jerusalem mosques is "racist crime".

The Islamic-Christian Council for Support of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday blasted the Israeli plan to prevent the call to prayer on the loudspeakers of mosques in Jerusalem and labelled it "a dangerous and racist crime and extremism against the holy places."

As part of the plan, according to a report on Hadashot TV on Tuesday, the old speakers in the mosques will be replaced by small speakers that will reduce the noise. In the nearby streets, noise-reducing loudspeakers will be installed.

The plan is reportedly being formulated in agreement with the mukhtars and senior officials in the neighborhoods of Beit Safafa, Beit Hanina, Shuafat and Jabel Mukaber.

Nevertheless, the council said in a statement that this move is the implementation of the controversial “Muezzin Law” and is "an attack on a holy thing in the city."

According to the organization, the "racist" plan may increase tension in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Hanna Issa, the organization's secretary-general, said that the denial of the sound of the call to prayer amounts to "racism" and "extremism" and coincides with the Israeli effort to change the Western, Islamic and Christian characteristics of Jerusalem into Jewish ones.