The plan to silence the muezzin in Jerusalem

City of Jerusalem working on plan to lower the voice of the muezzin which emanates from the Arab neighborhoods in eastern Jerusalem.

The City of Jerusalem intends to implement a plan to lower the voice of the muezzin which emanates from the Arab neighborhoods in eastern Jerusalem, Hadashot TV reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the plan is being formulated in agreement with the mukhtars and senior officials in the neighborhoods of Beit Safafa, Beit Hanina, Shuafat and even the mukhtars in Jabel Mukaber.

Under the plan, the old speakers in the mosques will be replaced by small speakers that will reduce the noise. In the nearby streets, noise-reducing loudspeakers will be installed. The voice of the muezzin shall not exceed the level prescribed in the Noise Prevention Regulations. In case of an exception - the police will be given the power to lower the volume.

According to the report, an initial budget has already been allocated for a pilot of the program to begin. Later on, between 50,000 and 70,000 shekels will be invested in the replacement of the speakers in each mosque.