Trump: I received a 'great letter' from Kim

US President says he received "great letter" from North Korean leader and looks forward to meeting him again.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had received a "great letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I just got a great letter from Kim Jong Un," Trump told a cabinet meeting, according to AFP. He reiterated that he still expected to hold a second summit with the North Korean leader, after the two signed a pledge on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula during their first summit in Singapore last June.

"We really established a very good relationship," Trump said. "We'll probably have another meeting."

Earlier this week, Kim said in his New Year’s address that he is willing to meet Trump “at any time”, but also warned he would seek a “new path” if the United States continues to demand unilateral action from North Korea.

The North Korean leader added there would be faster progress on denuclearization if the United States takes corresponding action, though he stressed that his resolve for complete denuclearization remains unchanged.

On Tuesday, Trump said on Twitter that he looks forward to meeting Kim who “realizes so well that North Korea possesses great economic potential!”

Negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the Trump-Kim summit, with reports suggesting that despite its commitment to denuclearize, North Korea has continued to expand infrastructure at nuclear and missile sites.

Trump's hopes of arranging a follow-up summit have been at a standstill, with the North Koreans abruptly calling off a meeting in New York last month with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

North Korea has been insisting on a relaxation of wide-ranging sanctions on the country, while the United States said that the UN Security Council should only ease pressure once Pyongyang takes concrete steps to end its nuclear program.