Trump: Kim realizes North Korea's great economic potential

US President says he looks forward to meeting North Korean leader.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday that he looks forward to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Kim Jong Un says North Korea will not make or test nuclear weapons, or give them to others - & he is ready to meet President Trump anytime,” wrote Trump, quoting a report on PBS.

“I also look forward to meeting with Chairman Kim who realizes so well that North Korea possesses great economic potential!” he added.

Kim indeed said in his New Year’s address on Monday night that he is willing to meet Trump “at any time”, but also warned he would seek a “new path” if the United States continues to demand unilateral action from North Korea.

The North Korean leader added there would be faster progress on denuclearization if the United States takes corresponding action.

He stressed that his resolve for complete denuclearization remains unchanged.

Kim and Trump held a historic summit in Singapore last June, during which they signed an agreement which includes a commitment to achieve total denuclearization of Korea, with promises to pursue “vigorous negotiations” to that end.

However, the negotiations have stalled, with reports suggesting that despite its commitment to denuclearize, North Korea has continued to expand infrastructure at nuclear and missile sites.

Trump's hopes of arranging a follow-up summit have been at a standstill, with the North Koreans abruptly calling off a meeting in New York last month with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

North Korea has been insisting on a relaxation of wide-ranging sanctions on the country, while the United States said that the UN Security Council should only ease pressure once Pyongyang takes concrete steps to end its nuclear program.

Kim’s message on Monday night followed reports that he had sent a “conciliatory message” to Trump last week.