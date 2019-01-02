'A great loss for the entire Jewish people'

Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky, one of the most prominent rabbis of religious Zionism who passed away Wednesday morning, was eulogized in the political system.



"I deeply regret the passing of Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky, one of the rabbis of religious Zionism," Prime Minister and Likud Chairman Binyamin Netanyahu said.”Rabbi Vishlitzky made an enormous contribution to the founding of the Garinim Torani’im [Torah seed group communities] which greatly help Israeli society across the country. He loved the people of Israel, the land of Israel and the Torah of Israel - and so we will always remember him.”



Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein eulogized the rabbi and said, "I am pained over the passing of Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky, who as one of the leaders of the Torah seed group revolution wrote many books and taught thousands of students the fundamentals of Jewish faith in the spirit of the Land of Israel. His personality, which unambiguously combined Torah with Derech Eretz [proper behavior], will be missed by all of us. Condolences to his dear family. "

Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked said, "Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky symbolized all that is beautiful in Judaism, a rabbi and a man of action, a shining face to every person, one of the founders of the Torah seed groups who made a major social revolution throughout the country.”



New Right Chairman Naftali Bennett said, "Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky, one of the greatest religious figures of our generation, was taken from us. The rabbi loved every Jew and was one of the scholars who brought peace to the world. With great humility, with faith and pure love, he embraced each and every one to bring him under the tent. The rabbi made a great contribution in the establishment of the Torah seed groups and many charitable institutions.”



Deputy Minister of Defense MK Eli Ben Dahan said, "I was privileged to have Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky as my study partner at the Merkaz Harav yeshiva. Since then our paths have not separated. I have seen his great influence on all parts of the Jewish people with warmth, tolerance, and speech oriented to every person no matter who he is. He was the great spiritual figure behind the Torah seed groups throughout the country. His death is a great loss for the entire Jewish people."

MK Bezalel Smotrich said, "Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky was a righteous Jew in every sense of the word. He would move from town to city day and night and teach Torah with simplicity and with burning love for each person and with exceptional humility. In his great participation in the Torah seed group project, he raised a flag of deep and sincere partnership between the values ​​of religious Zionism and the general public in the State of Israel. "



"The great projects of which Rabbi Elisha was a part will continue to illuminate the State of Israel with the wonderful light of redemption, and thus he will continue to live with us," said MK Smotrich.