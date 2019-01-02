Rabbi Elisha Vishletsky passes away

Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky, one of the rabbis of religious Zionism, passed away this morning. Time of funeral not yet determined.

Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky, one of the most prominent rabbis in religious Zionism, passed away at the age of 65. Rabbi Vishlitsky lived in the Kiryat Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem and taught regularly until falling ill.

Last night, as has been done recently, a special prayer was held for the Rabbi at Machon Meir Yeshiva.

Rabbi Vishlatzky studied at the Midreshet Noam Yeshiva and later at Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva, and was one of the students of Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda HaCohen Kook and Rabbi Yehoshua Zuckerman.

For about eight years, Rabbi Vishlitzky gave a weekly talk on the Arutz Sheva radio station.

One of his sons, Yehuda, received a citation from the Chief of Staff for his part in an incident in Operation Protective Edge.

Rabbi Vishlitzky's last weekly class (Hebrew):