Tonight: Public prayers for healing of Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky

The Machon Meir yeshiva in Jerusalem will hold public prayer at 19:00 this evening for compassion and healing for Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky, one of the rabbis of religious Zionism.

"We place our faith in the Blessed Holy One who hears public cry for a miracle," Rabbi Shlomo Weitzen told Arutz Sheva in the name of the family, who wishes the public pray for the healing of Rabbi Elisha Chaim ben Bella Berta.

The family wishes to add that in conjunction with prayers at Machon Meir, prayers will be held throughout the country. For coordination: 052-423-9982.