Report: Kim sent Trump 'conciliatory message'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a “conciliatory message” to US President Donald Trump, the South Korean Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported Sunday night, according to Reuters.

Kim’s “letter-like” message to Trump was delivered on Friday through an unspecified channel, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed diplomatic source.

The report did not include details about the substance of the message but said they related to US-North Korea talks.

Kim and Trump held a historic summit in Singapore last June, during which they signed an agreement which includes a commitment to achieve total denuclearization of Korea, with promises to pursue “vigorous negotiations” to that end.

However, the negotiations have stalled, with reports suggesting that despite its commitment to denuclearize, North Korea has continued to expand infrastructure at nuclear and missile sites.

Trump's hopes of arranging a follow-up summit have been at a standstill, with the North Koreans abruptly calling off a meeting in New York last month with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

North Korea has been insisting on a relaxation of wide-ranging sanctions on the country, while the United States said that the UN Security Council should only ease pressure once Pyongyang takes concrete steps to end its nuclear program.

Despite the stalled contacts, Trump said recently he hoped to organize a follow-up meeting with Kim for early 2019.

"We're getting along very well. We have a good relationship," he said. Asked if he would ever host the North Korean leader in the United States, Trump replied, "At some point, yeah."

Neither the State Department nor the US Embassy in Seoul had an immediate comment about the report of Kim’s message to Trump when contacted by Reuters.