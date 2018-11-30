Terrorism suspected in Eilat attack

Attack by Jordanian national in southern Israeli port city appears to have been nationalistically motivated.

A violent attack in the southern Israeli port city of Eilat on Friday may have been an act of terrorism authorities say.

On Friday morning, a Jordanian man working in the port of Eilat as a dock worker attacked and injured two people.

According to the initial investigation, the assailant attacked his two victims with a hammer.

One of the victims suffered moderate injuries, while the second was lightly injured.

Police apprehended the assailant after the attack, and transferred him for questioning.

The MDA emergency first responder organization suggested that the incident appeared to have been a brawl between the workers, though a police spokesperson said that all possible motives were still being examined.

“At 8:31 p.m., a report was received at MDA’s 101 call center for the Negev region regarding two people who were injured in what appears to have been a brawl between workers on a ship in Eilat,” MDA said in a statement.

“MDA paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated a 24-year-old man in moderate condition with contusions to his upper torso to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat, along with a second victim in light condition.”

Later, however, authorities suggested that the attack may have been nationalistically motivated, and was not a brawl as the MDA report had suggested.