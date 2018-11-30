Jordanian attacks two in southern Israeli city of Eilat

Two injured after being attacked by Jordanian man armed with hammer.

Two people were injured Friday morning in the southern Israeli coastal city of Eilat, after they were attacked by a Jordanian national.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on a vessel docked in the port of Eilat.

The assailant has been identified as a Jordanian national who is employed as a dock worker in the port, while the victims are also believed to be dock workers.

After the incident, police apprehended the suspect and transferred him for questioning.

While the MDA emergency first responder organization said that the incident appeared to have been a brawl between the workers, a police spokesperson said that all possible motives were being examined.

“At 8:31 p.m., a report was received at MDA’s 101 call center for the Negev region regarding two people who were injured in what appears to have been a brawl between workers on a ship in Eilat,” MDA said in a statement.

“MDA paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated a 24-year-old man in moderate condition with contusions to his upper torso to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat, along with a second victim in light condition.”