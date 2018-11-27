EU and Iran affirm support for nuclear deal

European Union and Iran say they will aim to keep 2015 deal alive despite Trump’s decision to abandon the pact.

The European Union and Iran on Monday affirmed their support for the nuclear deal signed in 2015, saying they aim to keep it alive despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the pact, The Associated Press reported.

Ahead of EU-Iran talks on civil nuclear cooperation in Brussels, EU Energy Commissioner Arias Canete said the deal is “crucial for the security of Europe, of the region and the entire world.”

He said the agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions is working and that “we do not see any credible peaceful alternative,” according to AP.

Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi said, “I hope that we can enjoy the niceties of this deal and not let it go unfulfilled.”

Salehi warned that should the deal break down, it would be “very ominous, the situation would be unpredictable.”

Trump withdrew in May from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which he has said is “the worst deal ever negotiated”.

The US has since imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran, the latest of which went into effect two weeks ago.

The European signatories to the 2015 deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the agreement and have been trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon.

The European Union has vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.