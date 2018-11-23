Shots fired at prison compound in central Israel

Shots fired from passing vehicle towards Ayalon prison compound in Ramle. No injuries. Shooters flee the scene.

Shots were fired from a passing vehicle towards the Ayalon prison compound in Ramle on Thursday night.

There were no injuries but bullets hit the guard tower of the Givon prison which is located in the compound and which was manned at the time of the shooting. The prison headquarters sustained damage as well.

The shooters fled the scene. Police are searching the area in an attempt to locate them.

The incident marks the second time in two days that a prison in Israel has been targeted. On Wednesday morning, at around 4:00 a.m., shots were fired from a passing vehicle at the Hadarim Detention Center in the Sharon area.

There were no injuries in this incident as well. The shooters fled. Police officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and launched an investigation.