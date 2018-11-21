Gunmen open fire on prison in central Israel

Drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in front of Hadarim prison in central Israel.

Shots were fired at a prison in central Israel overnight in a drive-by shooting.

The incident occurred at roughly 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning outside of Hadarim prison in the Sharon region of central Israel.

A security team conducting a patrol around the prison in a patrol vehicle heard the shooting, and notified law enforcement officials.

The gunmen drove off immediately after the shooting, fleeing the scene.

There were no reports of injuries or damage in the shooting.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting attack and working with prison authority officials, opened an investigation into the incident.

Following the shooting, Highway 4 was closed in both directions.

Investigators found numerous submachine gun rounds at the scene of the shooting.

“Before dawn, a report was received from the prison service regarding an apparent shooting incident by Hadarim prison,” police said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“There were no injuries. The background of the incident is under investigation.”