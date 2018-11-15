

Pictures from scene of Beit Shemesh tragedy Small, black handprints on the wall and 'Mazal Tov' on the door. Footage from scene of fire disaster last night in Beit Shemesh. Eliran Aharon,

Eliran Aharon Scene of fire in Beit Shemesh An Arutz Sheva correspondent documented the scene of the fire disaster in Beit Shemesh. 19 people were injured in the fire, including two children hospitalized in critical condition.



