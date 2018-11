Fire breaks out in residential building in Beit Shemesh. 11 injured, including two children in serious condition.

Eleven people were injured in a fire that broke out on Thursday morning on the lower floor of a residential building in Beit Shemesh.

Nine of the victims were evacuated to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital, among them two children aged six and seven who are in serious condition. Seven other victims are listed in light to moderate condition.

Two other victims in light condition were evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.