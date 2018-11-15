US House approves resolution condemning Pittsburgh massacre

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously approved a bipartisan resolution condemning the anti-Semitic attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 worshippers dead, JTA reported.

The resolution, which was introduced last week, honors “the memory of the victims of the attack, and offering condolences to and expressing support for their families, friends, and community.”

Rep. Mike Doyle, the Pennsylvania Democrat who represents the Squirrel Hill neighborhood that is home to the Tree of Life synagogue complex, was joined in introducing the resolution by the co-chairs of the House of Representatives Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Anti-Semitism: Reps Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel, both D-N.Y.; Chris Smith, R-N.J.; Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.; Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; Kay Granger, R-Texas; Marc Veasey, D-Texas; and Peter Roskam, R-Ill.

“We will carry the memory of those lost in the Tree of Life synagogue building attack, the deadliest anti-Semitic incident in U.S. history, and work to ensure that all Americans are free to worship in peace and security,” the task force said in a statement.

The resolution, which says it “stands with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh, the United States, and across the world,” also “condemns rising anti-Semitism in the United States and around the world”; “reaffirms the commitment of the United States and its allies to defeat anti-Semitism in all its forms throughout the world”; and “supports the right of Americans to freely exercise their religious beliefs and rejects all forms of terror and hate.”

The shooter, Robert Bowers, was indicted two weeks ago by a federal grand jury on 44 counts.

Charges against Bowers include religious hate crimes, firearms charges and causing injury to police officers.

Before entering the synagogue, Bowers tweeted that "I can't wait while my people are getting slaughtered.... I’m going in". His social media was rife with anti-Semitic comments.

President Donald Trump described Bowers as "pure evil" after the massacre.

"This wicked act of mass murder is pure evil [...] You wouldn't think this would be possible in this day and age, but we just don't seem to learn from the past," Trump said during a rally in Indianapolis.

"There must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America or for any form of religious or racial hatred or prejudice."

"We are praying for the families of the victims and our hearts go out to the wounded law enforcement officers in Pittsburgh," added Trump.