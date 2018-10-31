Pittsburgh synagogue shooter indicted on 44 counts

44 federal charges filed against suspect in synagogue massacre, up from 29 charges previously.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Robert Bowers, the suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, on 44 counts.

The charges are up from the 29 counts previously.

Charges against Bowers include religious hate crimes, firearms charges and causing injury to police officers.

Bowers faces a maximum possible sentence of the death penalty or life in prison. He is expected to appear in a second federal court hearing on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

11 were murdered in the shooting spree, considered the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history, while 6 others were wounded.