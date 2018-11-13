Report: Hamas seeking ceasefire

Gaza terrorists reportedly seek to end fighting after launching 400 rockets, say Israel has 'gotten the message.'

Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza are seeking a ceasefire after having launched about 400 rockets at Israel over the last 24 hours, according to a report by Israel Radio Palestinian Affairs correspondent Gal Berger.

A source in Hamas said that the terrorist factions believe that Israel has gotten the 'message' and that in the coming hours the factions will assess the situation and Israel's actions on the ground.

According to the report, the rocket fire will cease at 3:30 PM Israel time.

The rocket fire began Monday afternoon and has continued ever since. The rocket barrage is the largest attack on Israel since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Some 400 rockets and mortars were fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip since Monday. The IDF reported earlier Tuesday morning that it had struck some 150 terrorist positions across the Gaza Strip since last night.



One person was killed and another injured when a rocket fired by terrorists operating out of the Gaza Strip slammed into a residential building in the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon.

A 40-year-old man was killed in the attack, with several others injured.

Fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas after an Israeli special operations unit was uncovered deep in the Gaza Strip Sunday night, leading to a firefight between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.

Israeli aircraft were later called in to hit Hamas targets in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza

One Israeli officer was killed and another wounded in the fighting.

Seven Hamas terrorists were eliminated