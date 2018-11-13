'Attacks on Gaza will continue, but no large-scale operation'

The cabinet will discuss this morning, Tuesday, the escalation in the Gaza Strip and the possible responses to the rocket attacks on Israel.



The ministers will be briefed on the IDF's activity so far, which was carried out within the framework of the previous cabinet decisions, which instructed to respond to every provocation by Hamas but not to initiate deterrent attacks except for those aimed at immediate thwarting of terror.



The defense establishment yesterday already presented to the prime minister and defense minister the range of possible responses and the advantages and disadvantages of any possible response.



A political source told Arutz Sheva that "The assessment is that despite the severe escalation, Israel is not embarking on a large-scale operation or a ground incursion into Gaza but rather an intensification of aerial bombardments and the choice of significant targets."

In the assessment of the source, it is possible that if the defense establishment votes on the usefulness of such a move, it will also be decided to temporarily return to the policy of targeted assassinations.



The political establishment knows that the window of opportunity for a response exists, but it will be very short. At the moment, the United States backs Israel and several European countries have condemned Hamas, while UN envoy to the Middle East Nikolay Mladenov is working with Egypt to try to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, possibly within hours.



The Cairo administration conveyed a message to Israel in which it requested that it act as the “responsible adult” in the region and stop the fire - and Egypt will also ensure that Hamas stops the rocket attacks on its part.