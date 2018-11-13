IDF official: Hamas crossed a red line

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories warns Gazans: Look at the pictures from 2014.

Major General Kamil Abu Rokon, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), turned to the residents of Gaza on Monday evening in wake of the escalation in the south.

Abu Rokon wrote on the Arabic-language Facebook page of COGAT that the residents of the Gaza Strip must understand very well what reality Hamas is bringing them into.

"The Hamas terrorist organization has crossed a red line in its violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel and its citizens in recent hours, and the State of Israel will continue to respond harshly against any terrorist activity or rocket fire by the Hamas terrorist organization," he wrote.

Abu Rokon also conveyed a clear message regarding the situation in Gaza if the escalation continues. "Residents of Gaza, look closely at the pictures from Protective Edge in 2014: A picture is worth a thousand words," he wrote.

More than 300 rockets were fired at Israel by Gaza terrorists on Monday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted dozens of the rockets, and that most of the other rockets exploded in open areas.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets, attack helicopters, aircraft and tanks targeted over 70 Hamas and Islamic Jihad military targets throughout Gaza.

One of the targets was the building of the Al-Aqsa TV Broadcasting Station, located in the center of Gaza City.

The defense establishment noted that the broadcasting station is owned and operated by Hamas. It contributes to Hamas' military actions, including by providing operational messaging to militants, directing and explicitly calling for terror activities against Israel, and providing guidance on how to carry out such terror activities.