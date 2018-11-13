WJC President calls for pressure on Hamas

Ronald Lauder expresses concern over violent escalation in Gaza, called for pressure on Hamas to cease attacks against Israeli citizens.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder on Monday expressed serious concern over the violent escalation of events on Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Lauder called on the international community to urge Hamas to cease its indiscriminate attacks against Israeli citizens.

“In the last few hours, Hamas terrorists have fired hundreds of rockets at southern Israel, in a deliberate attempt to terrify residents and inflict maximum damage,” Lauder said. “These cowardly acts of terror must stop immediately. We call on the international community to unilaterally condemn these attacks and to urge Hamas to halt these hostilities before more lives are claimed.”

“The World Jewish Congress sends its deep condolences to the family of the IDF officer killed this morning in these clashes, and wishes a full recovery to those wounded. We stand in solidarity with all Israelis at this difficult time,” he added.

More than 300 rockets were fired at Israel by Gaza terrorists on Monday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted dozens of the rockets, and that most of the other rockets exploded in open areas.

One of the rockets directly struck a private home in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. One person was lightly injured.

Earlier on Monday, Gaza terrorists fired a Kornet anti-tank missile towards a bus. A 19-year-old soldier was seriously injured.