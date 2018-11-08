Saudi Arabian tells Israelis: We want peace

Saudi Arabian citizen identifying himself only as Mohammed takes to social media to send a message of peace to Israel in Hebrew.

In a video posted on social networks, the man who identified himself as Mohammed, expressed hope that peace between the two countries is very close. Israeli public broadcaster Kan News posted the video to Facebook on Thursday.

"Peace and blessings from the land of Saudi Arabia to the Land of Israel," Mohammed said, adding, "We want peace with Israel, and with the help of God, I believe that peace is very close. I speak to friends from Israel, from all over the world. They love peace and want it very much.”

“Pardon me, my Hebrew is not good. And I want to speak Hebrew and I love Hebrew. I learned Hebrew myself, and with God's help, I want to go to Tel Aviv and I want to see Jerusalem. Amen and amen. Thank you and Shabbat Shalom,” he added.

Reports in recent years have indicated that Saudi Arabia and Israel are getting closer, though the two countries still do not have any official ties.

One report claimed the Saudi government is weighing the possible normalization of relations with Israel ahead of a planned Middle East peace program by the Trump administration which aims to not only secure a final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, but lead to recognition of the Jewish state by the larger Arab world.

Last year, Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) invited the Saudi King and Crown Prince to visit Israel in an interview with the Saudi publication Elaph.

“Israel today views Saudi leadership in the region positively,” Katz said. “No other Arab country exists with the same level of power and understanding.”

Mohammed’s message is not the first time that a Saudi citizen has reached out to Israel. Earlier this year Louai a-Sharif, a Saudi Arabian journalist and historian with ties to the Saudi royal family, released a video message aimed at Israelis and delivered in Hebrew.

In the video statement, a-Sharif says that any potential nuclear weapons program in his country would be pursued only as a matter of self-defense, suggesting – while refusing to specify it by name – that Iran, not Israel, would be the target of a potential Saudi atomic weapons program.

The video was released after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated that his country was prepared to pursue nuclear weapons if Iran is successful in obtaining an atomic arsenal.