IDF forces operating in Barkan terrorist's hometown

Arab sources report that Israeli security forces surrounded building in hometown of Barkan terrorist. However, he was not inside.

Arab media outlets reported Wednesday that Israeli security forces had entered the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Shweika in northwestern Samaria and surrounded a building there, possibly the hiding place of Ashraf Naalwa, the 23-year-old terrorist responsible for the murder of two Israelis in Barkan one month ago.

However, the terrorist was not found inside, and thus the search for him continues.

On October 7th, 23-year-old terrorist Ashraf Naalwa, a resident of a Palestinian Authority-controlled village near Tulkarem in Samaria, shot and killed two Israelis during an attack in the Barkan industrial zone in central Samaria.

The victims, 28-year-old Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and 35-year-old Ziv Hajbi had been taken hostage and tied up before being shot to death by Naalwa. A third victim was shot and wounded in the attack.

Yesterday, IDF central command chief Major General Nadav Padan issued demolition orders for two stories of the home where Naalwa resided prior to the October 7th attack.

The order, however, will not go into effect for four more days, giving the Naalwa family time to appeal to the Israeli Supreme Court.

Since the deadly terror attack last month, Israeli security forces have conducted searches in Sheika and nearby Palestinian Authority towns and villages in an effort to locate and apprehend Naalwa. A number of abettors, including relatives, have been arrested for aiding Naalwa in his efforts to evade arrest.