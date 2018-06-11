Terror attack foiled east of Jerusalem





An attempted terror attack was foiled Tuesday morning, in the Adumim bloc just east of Jerusalem.

According to initial reports from the scene, a female terrorist attempted to stab Israelis near a gas station at the entrance to the Israeli town of Kfar Adumim Tuesday morning. Witnesses say the female terrorist charged a group of soldiers while brandishing a knife.

Security officials say the terrorist had tried to hide in a falafel shop next to the gas station, and later refused to leave the establishment. After security forces were called to the shop, the terrorist left, and was later found en route to the neighboring Israeli town of Alon.

When soldiers confronted the terrorist, she charged at them and shouted in Arabic while brandishing scissors and a knife.

Israeli security forces present at the scene opened fire and neutralized the terrorist before she could reach her target, however.

No injuries were reported among Israeli civilians or security forces in the attack. The terrorist was treated at the scene by emergency medical responders before being evacuated by ambulance to the hospital in moderate condition.

Authorities later identified the terrorist as a 47-year-old resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Yatta, south of Hevron.

The abortive stabbing attempt comes a day after a similar incident outside of the Israeli town of Kiryat Arba in Judea, south of Jerusalem.

In the attempted stabbing attack Monday, an Arab terrorist brandishing a knife attempted to stab Israelis at the Elias Junction near Kiryat Arba, but was shot and wounded by IDF soldiers before he could cause harm.

The terrorist was treated on the scene and evacuated in light condition to a local hospital for further treatment.