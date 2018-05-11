Terrorist shot during stabbing attack near Kiryat Arba

Attempted terror attack reported near Israeli town of Kiryat Arba near Hevron. Terrorist shot and neutralized.

An Arab terrorist attempted to stab IDF soldiers in a failed stabbing attack outside of the Israeli town of Kiryat Arba in Judea, south of Jerusalem, Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the Elias Junction outside of Kiryat Arba, when a terrorist approached several Israeli civilians and an IDF officer while carrying a knife.

According to initial reports, a soldier spotted the terrorist and opened fire before he was able to reach his intended target. The terrorist was shot and wounded, and is said to be in light condition.

There are no reports of injuries among Israeli security forces.

An IDF spokesperson acknowledge the apparent stabbing attempt, and said the army was investigating the incident.

“A report was received regarding an attempted stabbing attack at Elias Junction adjacent to Kiryat Arba, east of Hebron,” the spokesperson said. “The details are being looked into.”

The IDF later confirmed that the terrorist had been neutralized, and that no Israeli soldiers had been wounded in the attack.

“An IDF soldier foiled an attempted attack after he spotted a terrorist attempting to stab civilians and an [IDF] officer,” the spokesperson said. “The soldier opened fire and neutralized the terrorist, who was evacuated for medical treatment. No soldiers were injured.”