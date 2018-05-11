Cultural Loyalty Law approved in first reading

Knesset approves Cultural Loyalty Law led by Minister Miri Regev. 'This is not Right, nor Left, but logic.'

The Knesset plenum approved the Cultural Loyalty Law led by Minister Miri Regev. "There is a sign here, 'Stop - incitement ahead', at the expense of the public coffers. This is not Right, nor Left, but logic."

The bill was initiated by Culture Minister Miri Regev and is supported by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

The proposal expands the existing mechanism of the Nakba Law that allows to cancel budgets of cultural institutions that mark Independence Day as a day of mourning and negate the existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.