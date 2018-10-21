Cultural Loyalty Law approved by Ministerial Committee

The Knesset Ministerial Committee on Legislation today approved the bill known as the "Cultural Loyalty Law".

The bill was initiated by Culture Minister Miri Regev and is supported by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

The proposal expands the existing mechanism of the Nakba Law that allows to cancel budgets of cultural institutions that mark Independence Day as a day of mourning and negate the existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.

This morning, Minister Regev referred to the text of the law that was brought for approval, and rejected the description of the law brought to vote as a "softened version".

"It's not a softened version, it's an excellent version. The law will draw a very clear line between freedom of expression and freedom of incitement. The time has come for cultural institutions to understand: Freedom of art - yes, freedom of expression - yes, freedom of incitement - absolutely not."





