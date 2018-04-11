Iran: 'Zionists' trying to torpedo our relations with EU

Iran denies being involved in plot to carry out attacks in Denmark.

Iran on Saturday denied being involved in a plot to carry out attacks in Denmark and accused the “Zionist regime” of trying to torpedo Tehran’s relations with the European Union, reported the ISNA news agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke to his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen, saying, "We see in this case a clear attempt by the Zionist regime (Israel) to torpedo relations between Iran and the EU.”

Zarif added that Iran will help Denmark investigate the case, arguing that it is important to get to the bottom of this "conspiracy."

Denmark announced on Tuesday that it had recalled its ambassador to Iran, after it accused Tehran of plotting to assassinate three Iranian nationals residing in Denmark.

The announcement came after the head of Denmark's intelligence service said his agency believed the Iranian intelligence service "was planning an attack in Denmark" against three Iranians suspected of belonging to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, which is one of the groups to have claimed an attack on a military parade in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran in September.

Israeli media outlets later reported that Israel’s Mossad agency had played a key role in foiling the Iranian assassination plot in Denmark.

Zarif fired back by claiming that Israel was trying to incriminate his country. He also accused the Mossad of running a "program to kill the JCPOA", a reference to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which is the official name of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.