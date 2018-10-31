Iranian FM accuses Mossad of lying

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday responded to reports that the Mossad aided Denmark in foiling a recent assassination attempt by Iranian agents, claiming that Israel was trying to incriminate his country.

“Mossad's perverse and stubborn planting of false flags (more on this later) only strengthens our resolve to engage constructively with the world,” tweeted Zarif, who added that he had held important talks in Pakistan on Wednesday, which were preceded by a tripartite meeting with Turkey and Azerbaijan the day before.

“Solid relations with neighbors [are] our priority,” added the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Israeli media outlets reported earlier on Wednesday that Israel’s Mossad agency had played a key role in foiling the Iranian assassination plot in Denmark.

A senior Israeli official claimed that the Mossad provided Danish security services with information which led to the arrest of a member of the suspected Iranian terror cell operating in Scandinavia.

Denmark announced on Tuesday that it had recalled its ambassador to Iran, after it accused Tehran of plotting to assassinate three Iranian nationals residing in Denmark.

The announcement came after the head of Denmark's intelligence service said his agency believed the Iranian intelligence service "was planning an attack in Denmark" against three Iranians suspected of belonging to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, which is one of the groups to have claimed an attack on a military parade in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran in September.