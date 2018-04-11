UAE: Iran's aggression to blame for US sanctions

United Arab Emirates minister says Iran's "aggressive policies" are responsible for the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.

The United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said on Saturday that Iran's "aggressive policies" were "largely responsible" for the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran, Reuters reported.

His comments came a day after the US announced the reimposition of all US sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

US President Donald Trump announced in May that he was walking away from the 2015 deal and would reimpose sanctions.

Trump later signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran. Additional US sanctions targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries will go into effect on November 4.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blasted the US for reimposing sanctions on his country.

"The world opposes any decision made by Trump. America's goal to reestablish its control failed, and America was defeated by the Islamic Republic,” he said.

Trump’s decision was also criticized on Friday by France, Germany, Britain and the European Union.

"We deeply regret the reimposition of sanctions by the United States stemming from their withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," they said in a statement.

The statement defended the deal as "essential for the security of Europe, the region and the whole world".

"Our objective is to protect European economic actors involved in legitimate commercial trade with Iran," it added.