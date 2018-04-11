'Iran's economy has hit a new low'

Netanyahu thanks the US for slapping new sanctions on the Islamic Republic as new anti-Iran laws take effect.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump and the United States for implementing anti-Iran sanctions that were frozen as part of 2015's Iran nuclear deal.

"For years I’ve called for fully renewing sanctions against Iran’s murderous terror regime that endangers the entire world,” said Netanyahu.

“The effect of the initial sanctions is already being felt — the rial is at a low, Iran’s economy is at a low and we’re already seeing results on the ground,”

"Thank you, President Trump, for the historic move. The sanctions are indeed coming."

US President Donald Trump announced in May that he was walking away from the 2015 deal and would reimpose sanctions.

Trump later signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran. Additional US sanctions targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries will go into effect on November 4.

US officials said Friday that Washington was adding 700 individuals and entities to its Iran blacklist and pressuring the global SWIFT banking network to cut off Tehran when expanded sanctions are put in place next week.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions were aimed at getting Tehran to halt its nuclear activities and what the US says is broad support for "terrorism" in the region.