Jerusalem mayoral candidate Moshe Lion leading the way with 30% of the votes.Behind him is Ofer Berkovitch with 29.1%.

After 30% of the votes in Tuesday’s municipal elections in Jerusalem were counted, mayoral candidate Moshe Lion is leading the way with 30.4% of the votes.

Behind him is Ofer Berkovitch with 30.1% of the votes, Ze’ev Elkin with 19.8% and Yossi Deitch with 19.4%.

From these initial numbers, it is already possible to assess that Jerusalem is heading for a second round of voting in which Berkovitch and Lion will compete head-to-head.

In Tel Aviv, a counting of 27,000 votes indicates that 41% of the votes were given to incumbent Mayor Ron Huldai and 35% to his deputy Asaf Zamir. The other two candidates - Natan Elnatan and Assaf Harel - received less than 14% of the vote.

According to an exit poll published by Radio Haifa shortly after the polls closed, Einat Kalisch-Rotem will be the city’s new mayor, having received 57.8% of the vote, while incumbent Yona Yahav received only 35.8%.

11,000 polling stations in 251 municipalities across the country were closed at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. 3,662,115 citizens participated in the local elections. The voter turnout was 55%, about 10% higher than the voter turnout in the 2013 elections.

The voting rate in Tel Aviv was 42.97%, in Haifa 45.37%, and in Jerusalem the voter turnout was 34.9%.





