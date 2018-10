11 thousand ballot boxes in 251 municipalities throughout Israel closed. Voter participation stands at 55%, a 10% increase from the 2013 ele

At 10pm Israel (4:00pmEST) Eleven thousand ballot boxes in 251 municipalities throughout Israel closed. 3.6 million Israeli citizens came to the polls to vote in local municipal elections today.

Voter participation rate stands at 55%, a 10% increase from voter participation in the 2013 local elections