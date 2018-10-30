Bennett: Using anti-Semitic massacre to attack Trump is unfair

Jewish Home chairman criticizes those who have been using Pittsburgh massacre to attack US President.

Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday criticized those who have been using the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh to attack US President Donald Trump.

“As Israel’s Minister of Diaspora, I came to Pittsburgh to offer the State of Israel’s support and sympathy to the Jewish community and all the American people,” wrote Bennett.

“This I did. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, the injured and the community as a whole. Words cannot express our appreciation to the brave police officers and first responders who put their lives on the line to defend the innocent,” he continued.

“Yet some people are using this horrific antisemitic act to attack President Trump. This is unfair and wrong.”

“President Trump is a true friend of the State of Israel and to the Jewish people. With President Trump we never have to worry if he has our backs. He has delivered on every promise. This is something we will never forget. He is fighting terror worldwide including Israel’s greatest enemy, the murderous regime of Tehran,” Bennett said.

“He recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and kept his promise to move the embassy there.”

“His condemnation of anti-Semitism — when he said he would destroy those that seek to destroy the Jewish people — was the strongest condemnation of anti-Semitism that I have ever heard from a politician outside the State of Israel.”

“There is no excuse for anti-Semitism. Anti-Semites do not ask if you are a Republican or Democrat. They do not ask if you are Orthodox, Conservative, or Reform. They only act because of their hatred of Jews,” Bennett pointed out.

“We will continue to stand by our brothers and sisters,” he concluded.