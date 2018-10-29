Bennett on Fox News:
'We stand together with the United States'

Diaspora Minister describes Pittsburgh attack as “devastating” and “cowardly”, praises local leadership.

Elad Benari,

Bennett meets Pittsburgh leaders
Bennett meets Pittsburgh leaders
Alexi Rosenfeld

Diaspora Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday described the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh as “devastating” and “cowardly”.

Speaking to Fox News from Pittsburgh, where he visited the site of the attack, Bennett said, “How cowardly, how hateful do you need to be to go and shoot a 97-year-old woman? We stand together with the United States today.”

He praised the leadership of the local Jewish community, saying, “The leadership here has taken the right steps of securing the Jewish facilities, the schools, and the synagogues. I’m very impressed by the way the leadership is running the post-event actions. I see that everyone is getting together, but clearly, unfortunately, we need to be more vigilant and aware.”

Tags:Naftali Bennett, Pennsylvania Synagogue Shooting

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top