Diaspora Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday described the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh as “devastating” and “cowardly”.

Speaking to Fox News from Pittsburgh, where he visited the site of the attack, Bennett said, “How cowardly, how hateful do you need to be to go and shoot a 97-year-old woman? We stand together with the United States today.”

He praised the leadership of the local Jewish community, saying, “The leadership here has taken the right steps of securing the Jewish facilities, the schools, and the synagogues. I’m very impressed by the way the leadership is running the post-event actions. I see that everyone is getting together, but clearly, unfortunately, we need to be more vigilant and aware.”