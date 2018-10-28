'The People of Israel share one heart'

Education and Diaspora Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday visited the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a gunman massacred 11 Jews during morning services on Saturday.

The Minister met with the Mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Paduto, and the Governor of the State of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, and heard from them about the last 24 hours since the incident took place.

Later, the minister met with leaders of the Jewish community and sought to console and support the community during this difficult period.

Bennett lit candles at the entrance to the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in memory of the 11 victims. He stated: "The heart is stunned by the events, 11 families who lost loved ones in cursed moments of hatred and madness. The State of Israel and the people of Israel bow down with the Pittsburgh community, which has experienced a tremendous tragedy.

"We came here to lend a hand, to strengthen and to convey a clear message - a unified, strong and united People of Israel, a s one man, with one heart. May they rest in peace."

Later today, Bennett will speak at a memorial ceremony to be held in the city - materials will be distributed later on.

Alexi Rosenfeld Bennett meets community leaders