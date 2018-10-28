Gaza envelope residents have had enough

Hundreds of residents of southern Israel block the entrance to Sderot following rocket barrage.





Hundreds of residents of southern Israel blocked the entrance to the city of Sderot on Saturday night in protest against what they called the government's "helplessness".

The residents gathered at the junction and waved signs reading "We want a response" and "We deserve quiet too."

The protest followed the rocket barrage on southern Israel, which began Friday night at around 10:00 p.m. and ended early the next morning.

About 30 rockets were fired at Israel during that time, more than ten of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome system. Two other rockets exploded inside Gazan territory and the remaining rockets exploded in open areas.

Seven people were treated for shock. Two others, a 53-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, were injured while running to a protected space. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated them to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

On Saturday night, the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council announced that after consulting with security forces, regular routine will resume in full on Sunday, including the full operation of the schools in the area.

The IDF gave the Gaza envelope the all clear on Saturday night and confirmed that normal routine will resume.