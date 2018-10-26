Sirens heard in southern Israel

Incoming rocket sirens heard in the Sderot and Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council. Residents report explosions.

The calm of the Sabbath was shattered in southern Israel on Friday night, around 10:00 p.m., as “red alert” sirens were heard in the Sderot and Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council.

Local residents reported hearing explosions. The Iron Dome is believed to have been activated.

The IDF confirmed that sirens were heard and added the details are being looked into.

On Wednesday, at around 11:15 p.m., a rocket was fired from Gaza at the Eshkol Regional Council in the Gaza envelope.

The IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system launched one interceptor towards the projectile, but the rocket was not intercepted and exploded in an open area.

No physical injuries or damages were reported.

IDF aircraft later retaliated by attacking eight terrorist targets in three military compounds belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)