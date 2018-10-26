Hamas terrorist killed in clashes near Ramallah

Security forces open fire at rioters who threw rocks at them in Na'alin. One of them, a Hamas terrorist, killed. Three officers injured.

A Palestinian Arab who was killed in confrontations with the IDF in Na’alin, near Ramallah, on Friday was a Hamas terrorist, a preliminary IDF investigation has found.

According to the investigation, a joint force of the IDF and the Border Police opened fire and used riot dispersal means against a group of about 100 rioters who threw rocks and hurled fireworks at the soldiers.

As a result of the shooting, one of the main instigators was hit and killed.

Three Border Police officers suffered light injuries in the incident. The investigation of the incident is ongoing, said the IDF.

Friday’s incident was the second time this week that an Arab rioter was killed in clashes in Judea and Samaria.

On Wednesday morning, a rioter died during clashes in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Tammun in Samaria.

The IDF confirmed that it soldiers were operating in Tammun, and that clashes with local rioters had erupted during the operation.

An army spokesperson said that rioters in Tammun had hurled stones and shot fireworks at IDF soldiers, prompting the Israeli soldiers to respond with “riot dispersal” techniques.

