Arab rioter killed in Samaria clashes

One killed in Samaria after rioters shoot fireworks at IDF soldiers during army operation.

An Arab rioter was killed Wednesday morning during clashes in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Tammun in Samaria, PA health officials in Ramallah reported.

According to the Palestinian Authority health department, the rioter killed during Wednesday’s clashes was identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Bisharat.

The IDF confirmed that it soldiers were operating in Tammun, and that clashes with local rioters had erupted during the operation, though no statement was made regarding the reports of a fatality during the riot.

An army spokesperson said earlier Wednesday morning that rioters in Tammun had hurled stones and shot fireworks at IDF soldiers, prompting the Israeli soldiers to respond with “riot dispersal” techniques.

During the night in an IDF operational activity in the village of Tammun, a riot of approximately 50 Palestinians was instigated,” the army spokesperson said. “The Palestinians hurled rocks and set off fireworks towards IDF troops. The troops responded with riot dispersal means and live fire in order to scatter the riot.”

The operation in Tammun was aimed at located illegal weapon cashes in the village, the IDF said. Two weapons were located during the operation.