IDF attacks 8 Hamas targets

In retaliation for rocket attack on southern Israel, IDF aircraft attack eight targets in three military compounds belonging to Hamas.

IDF aircraft attacked eight terrorist targets in three military compounds belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza overnight Wednesday.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the targets attacked included a military compound in the northern Gaza Strip, and a training camp and a weapons production and storage site in the southern Gaza Strip.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for the rocket attack Israeli territory earlier on Wednesday evening.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for everything happening in and out of the Gaza Strip and it will bear the consequences for the acts of terror perpetrated against Israeli citizens," said the IDF Spokesperson’s statement.

On Wednesday evening at around 11:15 p.m., a rocket was fired from Gaza at the Eshkol Regional Council in the Gaza envelope.

The IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system launched one interceptor towards the projectile, but the rocket was not intercepted and exploded in an open area.

No physical injuries or damages were reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Air Force attacked a Hamas post in Gaza. The IDF said it had identified a terror squad launching incendiary balloons at Israel from the site.