IDF targets incendiary balloon launching site

The Israeli air force attacked a Hamas post in Gaza this afternoon, Wednesday. The IDF said it had identified a terror squad launching incendiary balloons at Israel from the site.

According to reports cited by 0404, nobody was wounded in the strike.

“A short while ago, a terrorist squad was launching arson balloons from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, “ the IDF said.

“In response, an IDF aircraft targeted the military post from which the arson balloons had been launched.”

The IDF strike comes even after Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday evening ordered the resumption of the supply of fuel from Israel to Gaza, which was halted following the recent escalation in events in the Gaza envelope region.

On Sunday, Liberman ordered that the Erez crossing and the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza be reopened.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberman spoke at an election rally in Netivot about the situation in Gaza and the region.

"Some commentators tend to adopt an erroneous conception according to which one can want and can give, and I want to remind an important, wise man who once said, 'They give - they'll get; they don't give - they won't get,'" said Liberman.

"If there's quiet, if there's calm, we know how to be neighbors. You don't give quiet and calm, you'll get what you deserve," added the Defense Minister.