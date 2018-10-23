Liberman orders resumption of fuel supplies to Gaza

In accordance with recommendation of security officials, Defense Minister orders resumption of fuel from Israel to Gaza as of Wednesday.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday evening ordered the resumption of the supply of fuel from Israel to Gaza, which was halted following the recent escalation in events in the Gaza envelope region.

"Following the decision of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman from Sunday, and in accordance with the recommendation of security officials, it was decided to renew the supply of the 'Qatari fuel' to Gaza starting tomorrow," said a statement from Liberman’s office.

On Sunday, Liberman ordered that the Erez crossing and the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza be reopened.

Among the details that led Liberman to reach the decision were efforts by senior Hamas figures to restrain the various organizations and halt the pace of recent terrorist attacks.

Qatar recently agreed to supply fuel deliveries to Gaza for a period of six months. The agreement was brokered by the UN and Egypt.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberman spoke at an election rally in Netivot about the situation in Gaza and the region.

"Some commentators tend to adopt an erroneous conception according to which one can want and can give, and I want to remind an important, wise man who once said, 'They give - they'll get; they don't give - they won't get,'" said Liberman.

"If there's quiet, if there's calm, we know how to be neighbors. You don't give quiet and calm, you'll get what you deserve," added the Defense Minister.