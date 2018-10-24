

Which candidates back Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria? Sovereignty Movement polls candidates on commitment to promote issue. Mordechai Sones,

iStock Vote With the approach of elections for local authorities that will take place on October 30th, the Sovereignty Movement has called on Judea and Samaria residents to place a candidate's support of the vision of sovereignty and his/her commitment to promote, it as their top priority in evaluating the various candidates. "Implementing Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria constitutes the next essential step in the Zionist vision of the return of the People of Israel to its Land, and a vital step in security, but is also necessary in order to provide civil rights for the residents of Judea and Samaria that is equal to those of the rest of the citizens of Israel," say Movement officials. "The heads of local authorities understand well the difficult challenges in dealing with military figures to promote even the elementary civil needs of the residents. Applying sovereignty will put a stop to the discrimination and harming almost a half-million Judea and Samaria residents. "This is the time to tell the different candidates in the various authorities: Support sovereignty and we will vote for you!", concludes the Sovereignty Movement. For voter's convenience, the Sovereignty Movement presents (alphabetically according to Hebrew) the complete statements of those candidates who have expressed their commitment to promote the sovereignty vision. Avi Hadida (Efrat): "Sovereignty! During my term I intend to promote political and public steps together with heads of neighboring councils in order to apply sovereignty over the entire area. "Fortunately, the historical status of this area is not disputed and public figures with a broad range of opinions already recognize our right to these lands (and with the Almighty's help, in the future they will also recognize our right to all other areas of the Land of Israel). "We will call on the present government not to miss the historic opportunity and to act immediately to annex the area and apply Israeli law! "This step will advance the entire area and our community in particular and will enable us to develop in the best possible way and the most correct way!" Avi Naim (Beit Aryeh): "I support taking the step of Israeli sovereignty over all areas of Jewish settlement throughout Judea and Samaria. Beyond our clear right as the Jewish People who has returned to its land of origin, we have an obligation to send a clear message to the world that we're here to stay. "The first phase is our leaders' clear recognition of the need for clear and unequivocal legislation and the second phase is the application of these statements into practicality, the application of all of Israeli law and annulling the sovereignty of the military and the Civil Administration. Only in this way will our holdings in the Land be both clear to the People that lives in Zion and unambiguous toward the entire world." Ilana Dror (Giv'at Ze'ev): "We need sovereignty because Giv'at Ze'ev is also the Land of Israel. The laws of the State of Israel as they are today – do not apply in the area of Judea and Samaria. This gives rise to the situation where 'everyone does as he sees fit' and they know that nothing will happen to them. "For example: In Giv'at Ze'ev, for a long time there has been illegal dumping of garbage and building waste. Residents and council members have appealed countless times to the Ministry for Protection of the Environment and the Civil Administration – but the lack of sovereignty prevents any action from being taken." Eliahu Libman (Kiryat Arba-Hevron): "To strive and struggle for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is an integral part of the job of the head of any local authority in Judea and Samaria. The matter of sovereignty is one of substance, a foundational value in Zionism and Judaism, as well as an essential step for the proper administration of any authority in Judea and Samaria and a way to ensure equal treatment for the residents. "As head of the local council of Kiryat Arba-Hevron, the city where the Davidic kingdom took its first steps, I will act with all of my strength to realize the vision." Benny Kashriel (Ma'ale Adumim): "Ma'ale Adumim, under my administration, was the first to fight for sovereignty in the communities of Judea and Samaria. We'll continue to fight until the entire area of settlement is under the sovereignty of the State of Israel. And we thank the Yesha Council and all of the members of Knesset who supported us. Thank you and may you be successful." Dovi Sheffler (Efrat): "Our sovereignty is not a right but a duty. The Yahad faction will promote and support any initiative to apply Jewish and Israeli sovereignty in Efrat and throughout Judea and Samaria." David Alhiani (Jordan Valley): "Only Israeli sovereignty can strengthen and determine the future of Israel as the nation state of the Jewish People." Hananel Durani (Kedumim): "The Land of Israel belongs to us. This is the basis for our activity in the application of sovereignty. "We are now experiencing a window of opportunity that is the unprecedented confluence of circumstances: A supportive administration in the United States, the Palestinian Authority's weakness and near isolation, the historic decision of the Likud Central Committee calling to apply sovereignty and Israeli law over the areas of Jewish settlement and a rightist-nationalist government where all components of the coalition participate in proposed legislation for sovereignty. We mustn't miss this window of opportunity. Applying sovereignty over the entire area of Jewish settlement is the order of the day." Yigal Lahav (Kiryat Shomron): "Settlement in Judea and Samaria is a fait accompli and more Israelis live there than other areas in the South or in the North. The quality of life, the human mosaic and the proximity to the center bring many couples to the area. "The irregularities caused by the lack of sovereignty are increasing and the results on the ground make life difficult and hold us back. I was one of the first who set the application of sovereignty as a goal and I this is how I will always act." Yohai Damari (Har Hevron): "The time has come for resolution!! Election year is an excellent opportunity for the ruling party to come to the voters with the historic step of the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria to rectify the historic injustice, which is only becoming worse for the hundreds of thousands of residents who live in Judea and Samaria. "Without the full application of sovereignty, there will not be calm and there will not be security and the justification for our being in the Land of Israel and in Judea and Samaria will continue to be held in doubt." Yossi Dagan (Shomron): "Applying sovereignty over the communities and state lands in Judea and Samaria is a strategic necessity for the State of Israel. Israel has existed for 70 years and for 51 years of this time we've been living and building in Judea and Samaria. The situation in which sovereignty hasn't been applied over the communities and state lands is a failure of Zionist values of the highest order. This situation automatically harms the human rights of a half-million Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria who are now raising a fourth generation and it turns them into second class citizens, who are discriminated against relative to all other groups in Israel. "Sovereignty must be the main banner of a nationalist government. Even someone who said, during Obama's term (and even then I disagreed with him) that his hands were tied, today, with the present government, surely it's possible to do more." Yael ben Yashar (Beit El): "Applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is a just plan that enshrines our basic right to live in all areas of the Land of Israel. We, in Judea and Samaria, in general, and in Beit El in particular, whether by divine decree as written in the Bible, a promise that the Christians also believe as evidenced by the thousands of visitors who come every year to the site of Jacob's dream in Beit El, or whether by dint of historic justice of recent decades, years in which we have experienced attempts by Palestinians in the area to remove us, which gave us to understand that only when Israel is strong will we be able to live in security. Only uprooting the Palestinian national aspiration in this area will bring about their acceptance of a Jewish presence and the possibility to live in peace and security. "It is evident, as we have seen with the uprooting of Gush Katif, that expelling Jews from an area and transferring the land to Palestinians, does not bring about the desired peace between the peoples; on the contrary, we received only rockets and terror attacks from a closer proximity. Therefore the time has come to adopt a different approach and to apply sovereignty over the territories of Judea and Samaria." Yaron Rosenthal (Gush Etzion): "My support for sovereignty is totally clear, however, I will emphasize that sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will be achieved by facts on the ground and not by declarations. Building communities, with a varied population, agriculture, hi-tech, education, and academia, all of these will bring about sovereignty. There is no shortcut. When the People of Israel's heart feels that it is in Judea and Samaria, this will lead to the conditions for sovereignty. As head of the council, who is committed to the vision of sovereignty, I am committed to promote all of the building and development that will be the practical basis for the vision of sovereignty." Yisrael Gantz (Binyamin): "Sovereignty. This word is the embodiment of my main vision of my activities in Binyamin for the coming years. From my point of view, this is the main values-oriented question of the coming elections: Where is the settlement enterprise headed? And my answer is the normalization of life here in Binyamin and in communities throughout the entire area of Judea and Samaria. And in one word - sovereignty. "I ask the residents to trust me to bring about the application of Israeli law and the end of military rule in Binyamin and all of Judea and Samaria – this is my dream and I am convinced that it is possible. "We want normal roads, security, communications, cellular reception, and public transportation as it is in all other areas of the country. No more 'in retrospect'. No more doing things unofficially (with a wink). In one word – sovereignty. And this is exactly what I am striving for. "I know how to act and implement this dream, the dream of sovereignty, and to bring about the revolution that will finally transform Binyamin and the entire settlement enterprise into an integral part of the State of Israel." Malachi Levinger (Kiryat Arba-Hevron): "As head of the council of Kiryat Arba-Hevron, city of the Forefathers, the place where the Almighty swore to our father Abraham 'All the land that you see I will give to you and your offspring forever' (Genesis 13:15), I call on every Jew to support and act with all of his strength to protect our Land, especially the places where our forefathers walked and the State of Israel has not yet applied full sovereignty over them. "I have the privilege to walk in the footsteps and the light of my father ztz"l, Rav Moshe Levinger, who led the historical process of the return of the Jewish People to Judea and Samaria. As I have in the past, I will continue to do everything in my power to strengthen our holding in the City of the Fathers in particular and in Judea and Samaria in general. I will not rest and I will not stop until the settlement enterprise becomes an integral part of the sovereign State of Israel." Moshe Saville (Gush Etzion): "For me, sovereignty is a very big word but actually, what half-a-million residents of Judea and Samaria are asking for is normalcy, which is life itself. Sovereignty means one law for all residents of the state, from Hadera to Gedera. From Tel Aviv to Gush Etzion. What we, in Gush Etzion demand, is that there will be the same rules on both sides of the Green Line. "We live in the State of Israel, serve in the military, pay taxes, wave the flag, and thank the Almighty for this amazing state that we've managed to build here in such a short time. We're not asking for hand-outs or support and we're not asking for medals or bonuses. We just don't want to feel like second-class citizens. We're asking for the basics, for normalcy, just to be equal citizens of the state that we are so proud to be a part of. "Sovereignty has direct implications on our development: paving roads, building permits, commercial areas, and much more. "The State of Israel has proven that when it stands up for itself, the nations of the world respect it. This is how we established facts on the ground in the Golan and this is what we should do in Judea and Samaria. The question is not whether there will be sovereignty. The question is when. And the sooner the better. We have one People, one state and one sovereignty, we have no other Land." Oded Ravivi (Efrat): "After more than fifty years since we returned to these parts of the homeland, it's clear to everyone that there's no substitute for applying Israeli law over Judea and Samaria." Ruthie Shpitzer (Karnei Shomron): "We must apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and in the first phase over the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. After more than 50 years, the time has come to stop the discrimination. We're not second-class citizens. "Applying sovereignty has many ramifications. From the ideological point of view, it is the right of the Jewish People to the entire Land of Israel. From the legal point of view, it is necessary in order to apply Israeli law over Judea and Samaria, which today does not exist in part, causing delays in obtaining land permits and other legal aspects. "As part of my job as head of the Karnei Shomron Council, I will do everything I can to urge the government to apply the law of sovereignty, and to end the long-standing saga of discrimination." Shai Alon (Beit El): "Applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is not only an ethical obligation, so the rights of the residents of Judea and Samaria will be equal to those of the rest of the citizens of Israel, but is a Jewish moral commandment of the first order. The Zionist vision will not be complete as long as the People of Israel's sovereignty is not applied over all parts of the Land. "Because of this, I view the uncompromising struggle to implement the vision of sovereignty as an integral part of my role as council head. The municipal leadership in Judea and Samaria has a role that takes precedence over their routine role as heads of municipalities; they must carry the banner of the vision of sovereignty until its implementation by the government of Israel and the Knesset of Israel." Shiloh Adler (Binyamin): "Applying Israeli sovereignty over the territories of Judea and Samaria is a clear Israeli interest and is the only solution that will maintain the State of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, and strong state. As CEO of the Yesha Council together with the Land of Israel Lobby, we led the push for applying sovereignty in Knesset and I was very active in promoting sovereignty. Among other things, I was one of the prime movers in passing the Likud Central Committee's decision to apply sovereignty in the territories of Judea and Samaria. As head of the council, I promise to continue to act on this matter until it is implemented by the government of Israel." Shlomo Ne'eman (Gush Etzion): "The People of Israel demands sovereignty not only because it is the correct political step, but also because it is our moral obligation towards the People and the Land. "The delusional ideas of Oslo and the 'two-state solution' have passed. The time has come to make strides toward the application of sovereignty. The People of Israel has returned to its Land after 2,000 years of exile so that it will be able to live as a sovereign in its Land."

