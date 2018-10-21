Campaign: If you support sovereignty we'll vote for you

The Sovereignty Movement, founded by Women in Green, is currently embarking on a campaign calling on Judea and Samaria residents to elect municipal candidates who view promoting sovereignty as a key part of their local authority role.

Movement co-Chairwomen Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar explain the call: "We have no doubt about the abilities and qualifications of the various candidates in the various authorities. We also don't doubt that they genuinely care about each person's personal welfare and that they all aspire for development and prosperity in their own community in particular as well as Judea and Samaria in general. Nevertheless, in addition to required abilities, vision, and qualifications, Judea and Samaria leaders have another no less important role, which is to promote the vision of sovereignty in a practical way, with hasbara, and engaging the political entities."

Katsover and Matar view applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as "the combination of on the one hand, a Zionist, ethical, just, and essential vision - a policy that would bring about security and the appropriate method of coping with terror - and on the other hand, the required answer to civil rights for residents of Judea and Samaria .

Flash 90 'Extra! Sovereignty campaign full steam!'

"The residents of Judea and Samaria, almost a half-million people, aren't treated equally by the State of Israel only because of the lack of sovereignty. To close a balcony, open a kindergarten, set up a power line, or expand the water pipe system, permission from the military governor and the military attorney is required. This situation negatively affects quality of life for hundreds of thousands of residents. The heads of cities and counties in Judea and Samaria report it really difficult to advance even elementary plans for residents' welfare," add the two women, regarding the reason for the new campaign.

In recent days, the Movement has polled the authorities and candidates for their positions on the matter of sovereignty. "We invite the general public to enter the campaign's web page and become acquainted with the positions of their candidates on this very critical subject of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The local authorities have the power to bring about the political turning point either by using their connections with those in top echelons of leadership in Israel or by ongoing use of hasbara activities and their activities vis-à-vis various governmental entities.

"The call to vote for candidates faithful to the sovereignty vision isn't made to dictate a position they don't hold, but to empower those who understand the necessity of sovereignty for the People, for the Zionist vision, and for the residents on an individual level," say Katsover and Matar.

Until this point, viewpoints of many, but not all, candidates in Judea and Samaria have been collected. "The Movement calls on more candidates to express their views on the matter of sovereignty and we promise to publish their statements as well, as part of the campaign," said Katsover and Matar.

Asked whether yesterday's tragic passing of Women in Green founder Ruth Matar would affect or delay sovereignty campaign activities, Nadia Matar said "On the contrary, Ruth would be happy to see the campaign continue, and nothing would be more appropriate than to increase activities in her memory."