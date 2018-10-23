Terrorist's house still not demolished: 'A stab in the back'

The parents of Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi, who were murdered in the terror attack in the Barkan industrial zone, demand the immediate demolition of the house of the terrorist who murdered their children and is still roams free.



In a letter seen by Arutz Sheva and sent to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the parents wrote: "Two weeks ago, a despicable criminal murdered our two children, Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi. The terrorist had no financial problem. He was employed in the factory where our children worked and lived at a very high standard of living.”



"Instead of spending his time at work, he did not come to work for two whole weeks in which he carefully planned how to murder innocent Jews, Jews who worked with him for five months in the same factory."

The bereaved parents describe in their letter that the terrorist proved his cruelty by tying the hands of one of his victims, Kim, shooting her to death and then turning to Ziv's office and murdering him as well. "After the attack, unfortunately, the terrorist managed to escape, and we encourage the security forces and hope they will find the terrorist soon and kill him.”

The parents protest the fact that the IDF is examining the petition the family of the terrorist has submitted against the demolition of its home. "Prime minister, as far as we’re concerned, this is a stab in the back. There is no right for anyone who takes someone else's life with explicit intention to be given the opportunity to express an opinion or some thought such that he is given some platform for asking that his house be not demolished.”



"Demolition of the house is the minimum that must be done in the second stage after killing the terrorist and sending the nuclear family from which he came - in a truck to Gaza. The terrorist did not ask anyone whether to murder and who to murder when he came to the factory. They handle the terrorist's family with kid gloves. The same family refuses to condemn what their scumbag son did.

"We demand that you intervene personally and instruct the defense establishment to completely and immediately destroy the entire house of the terrorist," the bereaved parents add in their letter to Netanyahu.