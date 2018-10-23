Muslims infiltrate security fence; detonate IED in central Gaza

A Muslim unit infiltrated Israel's security fence, planted, and detonate and improvised explosive device (IED) east of Juhr al-Dik in central Gaza on Monday morning. An IDF jeep can be seen in the background driving near the infiltration.

The violent border riots have been occurring every week since March 30. In addition to attempting to infiltrate into Israel, rioters have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached to set fire to Israeli property and to maim children finding the devices.

The protests have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

Flash 90 Committed to Israel's destruction