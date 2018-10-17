IDF general says Hamas will 'find it difficult' to replace facilities destroyed in response to rocket attack on Be'er Sheva.

Major General Herzi Halevi, the Commanding Officer of the IDF Southern Command, slammed the Hamas terrorist organization following the rocket attack on Be'er Sheva early Wednesday morning.

"Hamas pretends to govern in Gaza, and tells the Gazan population that it seeks to improve their lives. However, in reality, Hamas specializes in riots at the border fence and in using explosive devices, incendiary and explosive balloons, and, as we saw last night, rockets," Gen. Halevi said in a statement.

"Hamas worsens the lives of ordinary Gazans and last night took actions which forced us to strike a range of weapon production facilities, military compounds and underground infrastructure.

He said that the IDF strikes on Gaza in response to the rocket strike demonstrated the IDF's power. "Everything that was struck was destroyed. Hamas will find it difficult to raise the funds to restore these facilities."

"The IDF is ready for any eventuality and will continue to prepare itself for every scenario. We are capable of responding with even greater force."