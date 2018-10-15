Terrorist killed in Samaria attack

Attempted stabbing attack foiled near Highway 5 in Samaria. Terrorist shot and neutralized.

An Arab terrorist attempted to carry out a stabbing attack near Highway 5 in Samaria Monday afternoon, but was eliminated by Israeli security forces before he could reach his target.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred near Gitti Avisar junction on Highway 5 outside the Israeli town of Barkan when the terrorist lunged at IDF soldiers while brandishing a knife.

Soldiers at the scene opened fire on the terrorist, seriously wounding him.

The terrorist later succumbed to his wounds.

There no injuries reported among the IDF soldiers at the scene.

Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan arrived at the scene of the attempted attack shortly after the terrorist was neutralized.

“I spoke with the officers in the field and I was given a situation briefing from both the officers on location and from the Samaria Regional Council security division,” said Dagan.

“The vigilance of our soldiers and their dedication prevented a terror attack and saved lives.”

“The terrorist tried to stab soldiers, but thank heaven, there were no injuries [among the soldiers] and the terrorist has been neutralized.”

Earlier on Monday, a Supreme Court justice was attacked while driving on Route 463 in the Binyamin district of Samaria.

The judge, Justice David Mintz, managed to escape after a group of three Palestinian Arabs approached his car carrying hammers. During the apparent carjacking attempt, the would-be assailants used their car to block the road, and force Mintz to stop.