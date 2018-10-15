Supreme Court judge narrowly escapes Arab attack in Samaria

Supreme Court justice and resident of western Samaria escapes Arab gang which attempted to attack him, steal his vehicle.

An Israeli man narrowly escaped an attempted carjacking in western Samaria Monday morning, the latest in a string of such incidents in the Binyamin district of Samaria.

The incident occurred at a junction on Route 463 in Samaria Monday morning, when an Israeli resident of a Binyamin-area town spotted an Arab car blocking the road.

The driver, who has been identified as Supreme Court Justice David Mintz, is a resident of the Israeli town of Dolev.

When Justice Mintz stopped his car, three men stepped out of the parked Palestinian Authority vehicle. According to the report filed with police, the three men were armed with hammers.

After he spotted the three men approaching him, Mintz managed to escape the scene and avoid the apparent carjacking attempt.

Mintz reported the incident to Judea and Samaria district police, who launched an investigation into the attempted carjacking.

In recent months there have been a number of carjacking attempts in the central and western Binyamin district of Samaria.

In July, a 60-year-old Israeli man from the town of Ofra was beaten by a pair of Arab carjackers on Route 465.

In June, an Arab car thief stole an Israeli vehicle near the city of Modiin Illit in western Samaria.